Pete Davidson skipping ride to space on Jeff Bezos rocket

Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:17 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 05:17:38-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short trip to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket.

Bezos' Blue Origin space travel company said Thursday that the “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for almost a week.

Blue Origin announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on the company's flight next Wednesday from West Texas.

The flight has been moved to March 29 to allow for more testing.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin capsule for a 10-minute flight.

