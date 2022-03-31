Watch
Pence unveils Republican policy agenda for midterm elections

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about abortion ahead of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 31, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has unveiled a new policy platform for Republicans ahead of this year’s midterms elections.

Pence on Thursday offered a framework for candidates — and possibly himself — as he carves out a lane ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

Pence’s “Freedom Agenda" combines traditional Republican goals like increasing American energy production, cutting taxes and rolling back regulations with priorities pursued by former President Donald Trump on issues like trade and immigration.

Pence also offers plenty of culture war red meat for the GOP base, pledging to save women’s sports and calling for all high school students to pass a civics test.

