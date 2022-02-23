Watch
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy'

Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:33:32-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Russian aggression toward Ukraine is “an attack on democracy.”

Pelosi vowed Wednesday that the U.S. will stand united with its allies around the world in swiftly imposing sanctions on Russia and ensuring financial and political support for an independent Ukraine.

For now, the U.S. Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden’s decision to slap sanctions on Russia.

It's a rare but fragile bipartisan response to the most daunting foreign policy crisis in a generation.

But the next steps in Congress remain highly volatile.

With isolationist impulses rising at home, Congress has no appetite for war.

