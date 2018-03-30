Peeps-flavored beer: Brewery turning polarizing Easter treat into beer

The Collective Brewing project has teamed up with Lone Star Taps and Caps in Fort Worth, Texas to turn Easter's most polarizing treat—Marshmallow Peeps—into a craft beer.

They plan to tap the concoction Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Taproom in Fort Worth, and they're calling the collaboration "Peep this Collab."

On the website, the taste is described as tart and lemon-y and the look is described as a glitter bomb with fabulous sparkle.

However, Ryan Deyo, Collective Brewing's head brewer and co-founder said drinkers could expect a "lightly tart" and marshmallow-y" taste from the beer on guidelive.

Regardless of the flavor, Deyo said they mashed 30 boxes of peeps into a beer brewed with sour ale, vanilla and butterfly pea flowers (yes, actual flowers).

If that doesn't sound delicious already, the beer will have purple tint thanks to the pea flowers and they will have edible glitter to up the sparkle content.

This whole idea is a part of Deyo's passion to make beer for more fun.

"I've been on a kick to assert beer should be a fun thing," Deyo told guidelive. "We make a beer with ramen noodles, so Peeps isn't really a stretch."

If Ramen Noodle beer sound just as good as peep beer, you're in luck, but neither of those flavors top the wackiest ever made by craft brewers.

Flavors like Rocky Mountain Oyster, Oyster, Coconut Curry and Pizza beer have turned heads in the past.