American Airlines passengers shown preparing for emergency landing

PHOENIX - "Brace for landing," are three words airplane passengers never want to hear.

An American Airlines flight operated by Mesa Airlines out of Phoenix Wednesday had to prepare for a rough landing at its final destination in Dallas.

Scottsdale resident Steve Ramsthel recorded the incident on his phone.

"You will be given instructions on when to brace," said a flight attendant. "Remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop."

An airline spokesperson confirmed to Scripps sister station KNXV in Phoenix that a fan issue prompted the emergency landing.

"It wasn't overwhelming, but you could smell the smoke," said Ramsthel.

Ramsthel, who is a certified pilot himself, said the captain and flight attendants handled the situation very professionally.

He said even his fellow passengers remained calm.

"There were some people crossing themselves, but I thought the adrenaline was high and everybody just cooperated," Ramsthel said. "It was pretty amazing to be honest with you."