Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Parents plead not guilty to slaying missing California boys

Missing Boys California
AP
This photo provided by the Kern County District Attorney's Office from their Facebook page from a video news conference feed, shows photos displayed of Orrin West and Orson West prior to a news conference by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to discuss recent developments in the case involving the two brothers on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. The adoptive parents of the boys who were reported missing in 2020 have been charged with killing their children, although their bodies have not been found, authorities said Wednesday. (Kern County District Attorney's Office via AP)
Missing Boys California
Posted at 4:46 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 04:46:15-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The adoptive parents of two California boys they reported missing in 2020 have pleaded not guilty to killing them.

Trezell West and Jacqueline West entered pleas Thursday in Bakersfield to second-degree murder, willful child cruelty and making a false report of an emergency.

The judge called them a public safety risk and ordered them held without bail.

The couple reported in December 2020 that 4-year-old Orrin West and his 3-year-old brother, Orson West, had vanished from their backyard in the desert town of California City.

They've never been found.

Prosecutors have said they believe the boys died three months before the parents reported them missing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic