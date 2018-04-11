Parents charged in connection to death of 6-year-old girl

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said Wednesday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shana Pedroso and 38-year-old Marvin Brito were charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child at Fitchburg District Court Wednesday. Pedroso was separately charged with assault and battery, while Brito was charged with permitting substantial injury to a child.

Both pleaded not guilty.

District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that police responding to a call at a Fitchburg home Tuesday found the injured boy and non-responsive girl. Brito and Pedroso were arrested, and are being held without bail. A hearing is set for April 18.

Police say the children's mother kept notes saying the children were "bad," so they were "beaten."

Police did not describe the children's injuries.

The children were taken to a Leominster hospital where the girl was pronounced dead. The district attorney says the boy's injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The Department of Children and Families have taken custody of the boy.

Fitchburg Police Chief Earnest Martineau said it was not a "random act" and there is no danger to the public.

Attorneys for Pedroso and Brito could not be immediately reached for comment.

__