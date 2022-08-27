Watch Now
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

AP
This image from police-worn body cam video and contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Howard Richardson, shows Richardson swinging a metal flagpole on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Richardson was sentenced Aug. 26, 2022, to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (Department of Justice via AP)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Aug 27, 2022
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s no excuse” for his behavior and pleaded for mercy.

But U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly responded, “Your presence and actions in joining other insurrectionists was an inexcusable attack on our democracy.”

Richardson’s sentence is one of the longest yet among those who have been prosecuted for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

