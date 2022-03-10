Watch
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma's owners

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - Pill Mann" made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill bottles, is displayed during a protest by advocates for opioid victims outside the Department of Justice, on Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Many families left heartbroken by opioid overdoses and addictions have been waiting for years to be able to tell another family – the Sacklers – about the damage their company, Purdue Pharma, did. Their chance arrives Thursday, March 10, 2022, in a federal court hearing to be conducted by video, during what could be the end of a long legal odyssey that will allow Purdue and the Sacklers to settle thousands of lawsuits. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 10, 2022
People who lost loved ones or years of their own lives to opioid addiction are getting their first and perhaps only chance to confront members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Thursday's virtual court hearing is to be run by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge.

It was requested by a mediator who helped states the company and family reach a tentative plan to settle thousands of lawsuits facing the company over the toll of opioids.

It comes a day after the judge said he favored terms of the tentative settlement, including Sackler family members paying more to address the crisis.

