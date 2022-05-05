Watch
Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender

John Duricka/AP
FILE - Senate Judiciary Chairman Joseph Biden Jr., of Delaware, left, speaks with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., during the confirmations hearings for Supreme Court nominee Robert H. Bork on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 16, 1987. During the hearing Biden focused his questioning on Griswold v. Connecticut, a 1965 decision that allowed married couples to buy birth control. “If we tried to make this a referendum on abortion rights, for example, we’d lose," he wrote in his 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep.” (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 05, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden once said Roe v. Wade went “too far.” But now, as the Supreme Court prepares to overturn the landmark 1973 case, he finds himself in the unexpected role of leading the charge to defend abortion rights.

Although Biden has expressed conflicted feelings about abortion in the past, he's pledged to defend a women's right to choose, putting him on the front lines of one of America's most contentious cultural issues.

As Biden often has in the past, he’s tried to frame the issue around issues of privacy and people’s ability to make their own decisions free from government interference.

