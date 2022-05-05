Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden once said Roe v. Wade went “too far.” But now, as the Supreme Court prepares to overturn the landmark 1973 case, he finds himself in the unexpected role of leading the charge to defend abortion rights.

Although Biden has expressed conflicted feelings about abortion in the past, he's pledged to defend a women's right to choose, putting him on the front lines of one of America's most contentious cultural issues.

As Biden often has in the past, he’s tried to frame the issue around issues of privacy and people’s ability to make their own decisions free from government interference.