Oklahoma approves the nation's most restrictive abortion ban

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 19, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Legislature has given final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill.

Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country.

Its passage is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.

The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

