Oil tops $110 a barrel, stocks rise after Powell comments

New York Stock Exchange in January 2022
John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks have fallen sharply so far this year as the market readies for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to try to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:11:53-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices kept surging Wednesday and topped $110 per barrel as Russia’s war continues against Ukraine, but stocks and other markets were showing less fear than a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was 1% higher in morning trading, while Treasury yields jumped to recover a sliver of their steep losses from the past week.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress he would support raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point this month.

That would be the first increase since 2018, but it would also be more modest than some investors along Wall Street had been fearing.

