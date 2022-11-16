Official: 22 LA County sheriff’s recruits hit by car during run

Authorities in California say 22 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were hit by a car while on a training run, with five critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher told the Associated Press that four recruits suffered moderate injuries, and 14 of them had minor injuries.

Kelliher added that the vehicle driver was also injured, the news outlet reported.

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, the department said the incident happened Wednesday in Whittier just before 6:30 a.m., and those hit were part of a recruiting class from the STAR Explore Training Academy.

"The vehicle's driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation," the department said.