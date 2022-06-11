Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. — Authorities say a brush fire on a North Carolina farm caused fireworks in a container to explode, killing one person and injuring three firefighters.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud told broadcast outlet WITN of Greenville that one person was confirmed dead and three firefighters were hurt Friday, one of them critically.

Stroud says firefighters were dispatched to handle a reported brush fire at a farm in La Grange.

He said fields were being burned off at the farm when the fire detonated fireworks in a container.

The identities of the dead person and injured firefighters were not immediately released.