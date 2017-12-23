Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police

Associated Press
9:04 AM, Dec 23, 2017
Scott Davidson
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania have shot and killed a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Harrisburg, the state capital.

Authorities say 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer around 4 p.m. Friday and then at a Pennsylvania state trooper a short while later. He was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns, believed to be 9 mm weapons.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says El-Mofty recently traveled to the Middle East and has ties there. He said during a news conference Friday night that authorities have no motive for the attack.

Marsico says a state trooper was struck by a bullet but is doing well.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf thanked officers who "were directly in harm's way."

