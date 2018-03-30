Off-duty police officer killed by suspect who pulled him over, pretending to be a police officer

HOPKINSVILLE, KY — An off-duty police officer was shot and killed when he was pulled over by a suspect pretending to be a police officer on Thursday in Kentucky.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, just after 5 p.m. Officer Phillip Meacham, 38, was off-duty, driving his personal vehicle when he was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.

Shortly after that, Officer Meacham was shot by the suspect, 35-year-old James Kennith Decoursey, police say.

Police say that Decoursey fled the scene, stealing a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 2070GH.

Officer Meacham was taken to Jenny Stuart Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An active manhunt is underway for Decoursey, who is said to be armed and dangerous. Police ask that if you see Decoursey or the vehicle, do not approach — call 911 immediately.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrote on Twitter, "There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another."

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Pray for healing.

Pray for peace.

Pray for our brother.

Pray for his family.

Pray for Hopkinsville Police.

Pray the suspect is caught and brought to justice.



Our community has been rocked by the unspeakable. #thinblueline #officerdown #HPD ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🔵🔵⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ — Christian Co Sheriff (@CCSODeputies) March 30, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.