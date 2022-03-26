Watch
NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

Mark Lennihan/AP
Clothing, blankets, sleeping bags and a wheelchair are part of a homeless encampment beneath construction scaffolding, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 26, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on city streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.

Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, but provided few details.

It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city’s subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behavior.

Adams did not say where people living in the encampments would go, but said the goal was to place them in healthy living conditions.

He expected the effort to begin within two weeks.

