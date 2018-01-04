Numbers released for Wednesday's $460M Powerball

The multi-state Powerball drawing just concluded at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, as millions of Americans waited with baited breath to see if their numbers matched the ones drawn in drawing.

The total jackpot was the seventh-largest ever for Powerball at $460 million. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s jackpot:

42, 39, 18, 2, 37

The Powerball was:

12

If you did not beat the 1-in-292,201,338 odds of winning Wednesday’s jackpot, here is the breakdown of other possible prizes.

Matching five numbers without the Powerball: $1 million

Marching four numbers and the Powerball: $50,000

Marching four numbers without the Powerball: $100

Matching three numbers with the Powerball: $100

Matching three numbers without the Powerball: $7

Matching two numbers and the Powerball: $7

Matching one number and the Powerball: $4

Matching just the Powerball: $4

Unless you won the jackpot, the $1 million payout or the $50,000 prize, payouts can be claimed at lottery retailers. Larger prizes have to be claimed through the state’s lottery.

Wednesday’s jackpot has steadily risen in recent weeks. If no one wins tonight's jackpot, the next jackpot could reach $1 billion in the next week. If there is at least one winning ticket from tonight's lottery, Saturday's jackpot goes back down to a mere $40 million.

The largest US jackpot ever was in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold for the Powerball jackpot of $1.6 billion. In August, a single winning ticket netted a jackpot of $758 million.