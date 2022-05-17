Watch
Number of possible UFO encounters increased to 400, according to Pentagon report

Scott Bray
Alex Brandon/AP
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Scott Bray
Congress held its first hearing in half a century Tuesday on unidentified flying objects. And no, there is still no government confirmation of extraterrestrial life.

Pentagon officials told a House panel that there are about 400 reports of possible encounters with UFOs.

Last year, a seven-page report said there were only 143 encounters involving unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs.

The report looked into encounters between 2004 and 2021.

A Navy official also said Tuesday that the pyramid-shaped objects seen in one video were likely drones.

The deputy director of Naval intelligence, Scott Bray, added that investigators still have not found anything “nonterrestrial in origin.”

Officials say they have picked a director for a new task force to coordinate data collection efforts on what the government has officially labeled “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Lawmakers from both parties say UFOs are a national security concern. And a defense official says the Pentagon was also trying to destigmatize the issue and encourage pilots and other military personnel to report anything unusual they see.

