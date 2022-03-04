Watch
NJ fines DraftKings $150,000 for allowing proxy betting

Wayne Parry/AP
FILE - Employees work at the DraftKings sportsbook at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City N.J., in Nov. 20, 2018. In an action made public on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, New Jersey gambling regulators fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online bets from his home by using a friend in New Jersey to place them for him, in violation of New Jersey's ban on proxy betting. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 04, 2022
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online sports bets from his home.

The man had a friend who was present in New Jersey make the bets for him.

The New Jersey Division of Gambling Enforcement has reached a settlement with DraftKings concerning the so-called proxy betting incidents that are forbidden under state regulations.

Boston-based DraftKings also agreed to a series of corrective actions.

They include voiding 21 bets the Florida man made that were still pending, closing his account for proxy betting, and better training its employees to recognize and prevent such activity.

