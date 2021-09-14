Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is gathering strength and threatening to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm #Nicholas is nearly a hurricane, with the pressure down to 988 mb and winds sustained at 70 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall near Matagorda Bay later this evening. Impacts in South-Central Texas are expected to be limited to mainly heavy rainfall. #txwx pic.twitter.com/Maf1tJQVm5 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 14, 2021

Forecasters say it could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service says Nicholas could produce tornadoes along coastal areas.

The storm is likely to strike the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.

Although the system is expected to generate only a fraction as much rain as Harvey, nearly all of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.