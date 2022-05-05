Watch
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Allen G. Breed/AP
Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The drug is one of two used together in "medication abortions." According to Planned Parenthood, misoprostol, taken after mifepristone, causes cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 05, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery.

The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.

For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions.

Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

