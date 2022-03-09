Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Gavin Newsom
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2022. On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced legislation aimed at letting private citizens file lawsuits to enforce a ban on assault weapons. The bill is modeled after a Texas law that lets private citizens enforce a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:20:05-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax rebate amid record-high prices at the pump.

He announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday.

He rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “from the grasp of petro-dictators once and for all.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in California is the nation’s highest at $5.44.

Newsom provided no specifics on the rebate. A spokesperson said it would total in the billions and could occur before May.

In a wide-ranging address, Newsom offered “a California Way” of governing as the antidote to what he called the “agents of a national anger machine.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News