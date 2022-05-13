New York AG lawyer: Evidence could support action vs. Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the New York attorney general’s office says evidence found in a three-year probe into Donald Trump's business practices could support legal action against the former president, his company, or both.

That comes as a federal judge weighs Trump’s lawsuit seeking to halt the civil investigation.

The lawyer, Andrew Amer, spoke during a hearing Friday in Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

However, Amer said a final determination on filing such an action hasn't been made.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

His lawyers contend James is using her civil investigation to get information that could then be used against Trump in the criminal matter.