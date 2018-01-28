Nevada Air Force base: No serious injuries in aircraft fire
Associated Press
8:13 AM, Jan 28, 2018
2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nellis Air Force Base says there were no serious injuries when an aircraft had to abort its takeoff and caught fire at the installation in Nevada.
The Australian Government Department of Defence said in a statement Saturday that the incident involved an EA-18G Growler during an exercise.
Defence has confirmed an incident involving an EA-18G Growler at Nellis Air Force Base during Exercise Red Flag. Royal Australian Air Force personnel are safe and no serious injuries have been sustained. https://t.co/Axh3q2RYvB