Netherlands returns artifacts to Panama in largest repatriation of its kind in Central American history

The Netherlands has returned hundreds of artifacts to Panama after they spent some time in Europe.

The move came after a push in Panama to return historical pieces to protect the country's cultural heritage, Reuters reported.

343 pre-Hispanic ceramics were sent back, making it the largest repatriation of its kind in Central American history, according to Panama's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The artifacts will go on display in Panama's "Marta," which is the country's archaeological museum.

Panama has been vocal about what it calls the illegal trafficking of its heritage artifacts brought to other countries over the years.