Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Nearly 300 Texas defendants released due to computer glitch

Prison
Creative Commons 2.0
Tim Pearce
License: <a href="http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a6-df00-ab7e-f1afae9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1624991427893,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1624991427893,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017a-5909-d47a-a1fa-fd295eb80001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017a-5909-d47a-a1fa-fd295eb80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI</a>
Prison
Posted at 5:14 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 17:14:56-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say nearly 300 Houston-area defendants were ordered released after a computer glitch prevented them from getting an initial court hearing within the time period required by state law.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says a computer system used by area law enforcement to file charges with prosecutors crashed March 24 and was down about a couple of days.

This prevented defendants from appearing before a magistrate judge for a probable cause hearing within the required time periods: 24 hours for misdemeanors and 48 hours for felonies.

Most of the defendants released had been arrested on nonviolent charges.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News