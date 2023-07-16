Nearly 1,400 flights canceled because of severe storms in Northeast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 1,400 flights in the United States on Sunday have been canceled, including some at Palm Beach International Airport, as storms continued to batter the Northeast, according to FlightAware.

The delays in the U.S. were 6,112.

Most of the 1,391 flight cancellations have been in the New York region: 177 departures and 180 arrivals at Newark Liberty International, 149 departures and 152 arrivals at John F. Kennedy International, and 131 departures and 128 arrivals at Laguardia Airport. Boston's Logan had 128 cancellation arrivals and 115 departures.

By airline, Republic led with 316 cancellations and 179 delays with JetBlue at 249 canceled and 426 delays.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain battered the Northeast over the weekend, with the heaviest rainfall in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. Parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including Virginia and West Virginia, also were affected by the weather system, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash floods in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, killed four Saturday.

Severe weather prompted ground stops at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York, Newark Airport in New Jersey, Boston Logan International Airport and Long Island Mac Arthur Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA reported an average of 30-minute delays at PBIA, 15 minutes at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes at Miami International Airport.

At PBIA from Sunday afternoon through midnight, there are 10 delays and five cancellations among departures with arrivals at eight delays and five cancellations.

