ND lawmaker's state-owned devices seized after inmate texts

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. Holmberg, a North Dakota state senator who is resigning following a report about text messages he exchanged with an inmate ran up travel expenses the past decade that are more than 14 times what lawmakers bill state taxpayers on average, according to a review by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 07, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. — A former North Dakota state senator who resigned following a report that he traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges says he was unable to return his state-owned laptop and iPad because they were seized by law enforcement.

Ray Holmberg, North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator, resigned June 1.

He turned in his parking pass and an electronic key card but not the state-owned electronics.

Law enforcement searched Holmberg’s Grand Forks condominium on Nov. 17.

The search came about three months after Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, who was in jail.

