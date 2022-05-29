Watch
NC man pleads guilty to storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

Posted at 11:04 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 11:04:48-04

WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol last year to disrupt Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Court filings show Matthew Mark Wood pleaded guilty on Friday to all six counts in his March 2021 indictment, including a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is scheduled to sentence Wood on Sept. 23.

A court filing accompanying his guilty plea says Wood spent more than an hour inside the Capitol during the riot.

More than 800 people have been charged with riot-related federal crimes.

