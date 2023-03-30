Nashville police release 911 calls made during school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department released the 911 calls made during the shooting at The Covenant School on Monday. Three callers are heard asking for police to respond to the school after a person began opening fire.

Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting.

We have edited the video, which can be viewed in the video player above, to keep the caller's names and phone numbers private.

Some viewers may find the audio disturbing.

