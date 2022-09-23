Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

N. Dakota guard fired over suicide of man serving life

COUNTY PRISONS
Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press
FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison.
COUNTY PRISONS
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 14:11:56-04

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota prison guard was fired over the suicide of a man who was serving life sentences for killing four people.

Sgt. Deandre Adams violated corrections policy in failing to adequately check on Chad Isaak, according to a termination letter from the warden at North Dakota State Penitentiary.

Adams was fired Thursday. Warden James Sayler noted that Adams had received two previous written reprimands, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Isaak died July 31. An investigative report from the state Highway Patrol released last month found that Adams said he failed to adequately check on Isaak twice.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms