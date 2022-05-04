Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in south-central Missouri are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well.

The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that the mushroom hunters came upon the well and were using a long branch to determine the well's depth when the body floated to the top.

Authorities removed the body Monday, drained the well and searched the bottom for evidence.

An autopsy was scheduled Thursday to try to determine a cause of death and the person's identity.