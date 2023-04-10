Watch Now
'Multiple casualties' in active shooter situation, Louisville PD says

Posted at 9:57 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 10:14:55-04

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, confirmed Monday that officers are responding to reports of an "active aggressor" in the downtown area.

"There are multiple casualties," the police department said.

In videos posted online, gunshots could be heard in the distance.

"There is an active police situation downtown," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice."

The FBI tweeted that it has also responded to the scene and is assisting local law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

