SILVERADO CANYON, California — A mudslide buried a southern California neighborhood.

The slide happened early this morning in Orange County's Silverado Canyon.

A night of steady rain over a burn scar prompted the flow.

The mudslide pushed several cars around like toys.

No injuries have been reported.

Several homes were evacuated in the area at the base of a hillside where a wildfire burned away vegetation back in December.

More rain is in the forecast which could result in more mudslides.