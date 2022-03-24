Watch
Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel

Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:53:08-04

CHICAGO (AP) — The chance to get free gasoline is fueling a rush to get in line at some four dozen Chicago-area gas stations.

The tab for Thursday's gas giveaway is being picked up by businessman and onetime Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.

He has contributed $1 million to pay for as much as $50 for each motorist who pulls up at participating gas stations.

AAA reports that the cost of gas has inched close to $5 in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago.

Some motorists waited for well over an hour to reach the pump but police say thus far things have been peaceful.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
