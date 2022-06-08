Watch
Motorcyclist flies off California freeway onto lanes below

Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 07, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI after a motorcyclist went flying off a San Francisco freeway overpass and landed on top of a moving car below before being run over by another vehicle.

The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene.

The highway patrol says the motorcyclist swerved to avoid a disabled Nissan and struck a wall.

The impact threw the rider from his motorcycle and sent him plummeting onto the roof of a Honda.

The Honda was rear-ended by a Subaru Forester. The drivers of the Nissan and Subaru were arrested.

The driver of the Honda was not arrested and sustained minor injuries.

