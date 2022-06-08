Motorcyclist flies off California freeway onto lanes below

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI after a motorcyclist went flying off a San Francisco freeway overpass and landed on top of a moving car below before being run over by another vehicle.
The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene.
The highway patrol says the motorcyclist swerved to avoid a disabled Nissan and struck a wall.
The impact threw the rider from his motorcycle and sent him plummeting onto the roof of a Honda.
The Honda was rear-ended by a Subaru Forester. The drivers of the Nissan and Subaru were arrested.
The driver of the Honda was not arrested and sustained minor injuries.