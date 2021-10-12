Mother stabs one-year-old daughter in front of police officer

A toddler is recovering after police say she was stabbed by her mother Monday afternoon.

Police in Greenville, North Carolina say the mother, 21-year-old Cierra Dyer, was arguing with a family member over the child's custody.

Police arrived on scene and say an officer saw the mother stab the one-year-old in the back.

Dyer was immediately taken into custody.

She is charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

The toddler is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer is in the Pitt County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.