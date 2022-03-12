Watch
NewsNational

Actions

More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion

Russia Ukraine War Deployment
Stephen B. Morton/AP
About 130 soldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, wait to board a chartered plane during their deployment to Europe, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. The unit is attached to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Ga., and will join the 3,800 troops already deployed in support of NATO in Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Russia Ukraine War Deployment
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 10:52:15-05

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — U.S. soldiers are continuing to deploy to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Troops from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade gathered Friday at Hunter Airfield in Savannah, Georgia and departed on a chartered flight.

The soldiers are in addition to the estimated 3,800 soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division who deployed recently from nearby Fort Stewart.

A division commander said that soldiers are being told to prepare for about six months overseas.

The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 total service members from various U.S. bases to Europe.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News