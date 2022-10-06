Watch Now
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

Unemployment Benefits
Matt Rourke/AP
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 8:56 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 08:56:38-04

WASHINGTON — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the labor market remains strong even in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy.

Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Last week’s number was revised down by 3,000 to 190,000. The Federal Reserve, determined to bring down decades-high inflation by raising its main borrowing rate, takes labor force data into consideration when making its rate decisions.

But the more important data comes Friday in the form of the September jobs report.

