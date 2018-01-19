OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A 12-year-old Nebraska girl who has been missing since nearly two weeks ago is likely in the Omaha area with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Omaha Police said Thursday.

12-year-old Paw Ku was last seen on Jan. 9, according to Omaha Police Lieutenant Tracy Scherer. Police suspect Ku ran away with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Eh Tha Ger.

Neither of Paw's nor Ger's parents approved of the relationship and it was Paw's parents who called the police when she did not come home. Scherer said Paw and her boyfriend are likely still in the Omaha area and police the believe the pair does not want to be found.

Paw is 5-feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink sweater.

Even though Paw is considered a runaway, the Omaha Police Department is asking the public for help in locating her due to her young age.

"Her age and her behaviors of who she associates herself with and given her prior runs, her behavior puts her at risk," said Scherer.

According to police, Ger has also been missing from work since Jan. 12 and was kicked out of his parents home.

Reports also indicate Paw's parents filed a restraining order against Ger due to his age in comparison's to their daughter's.

Police say Ger is not considered a suspect at this time, but if Ku is found with him, he could face charges for harboring a missing juvenile.