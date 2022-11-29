Minnesota fisherman rescued after ice separated from shoreline

Authorities in northern Minnesota pulled off a harrowing rescue.

Approximately 200 fishermen were stuck on Upper Red Lake on Monday after a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said when officers responded to calls for help, there were up to 30 yards of separation between the mainland and the ice.

Officials brought in a drone to help assess the situation. They found an area where a temporary bridge could be erected.

The fisherman, some of whom didn't know the ice had separated, were escorted to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Officials warn people about going onto the ice this early in the season as it can be "very unpredictable."

"Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice," Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office stated.