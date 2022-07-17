Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder
KRIS file photo.
FILE photo
Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 18:11:52-04

LOS ANGELES — Officials say millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen from an armored truck last week in Southern California.

Brink's says one of its trucks was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles.

The director of the traveling International Gem and Jewelry Show says the merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit near San Francisco.

It was going to an event near Los Angeles.

The jewelry show official says 18 victims are reporting more than $100 million in losses.

Brink's says it was less than $10 million.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms