Mattel unveils David Bowie Barbie

By the looks of it, Barbie is a David Bowie fan.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the late singer's 1971 album "Hunky Dory," Mattel has released a limited edition David Bowie Doll.

This marks the second Bowie doll in the Barbie Signature Collection following the release of the Ziggy Stardust model three years ago.

The newest doll features it dressed in a powder-blue suit, which Bowie wore in his music video for “Life on Mars?”

Barbie finishes the look with a foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, platform shoes, and a red mullet.

According to Mattel Creations, the suit was designed by Linda Kyaw-Merschon.

The limited-edition doll costs $50 and is limited to two per person.