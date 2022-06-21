Watch
Masks optional beginning in July as Broadway theaters drop mask mandate

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Broadway posters appear outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Covid-19 lockdown in New York on May 13, 2020. Broadway theaters will no longer demand audiences wear masks starting in July. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 21, 2022
Theater goers will have the option of not wearing a mask when attending a Broadway play beginning in July.

The Broadway League made the announcement Tuesday.

"Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S. since we reopened last fall. We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting [20]22-23 season that has just begun.”

Although masks would be optional, the league suggests that people still wear a mask indoors.

The league said they would evaluate the policy monthly as they "continue to monitor the science."

This isn't the first time restrictions for Broadway have been loosened.

In May, theater goers no longer had to present proof they'd been vaccinated to enter venues.

