Mask whiplash strikes Philly amid changing rules across US

People in Philadelphia can be excused if they feel a sense of whiplash as the city abandons its indoor mask mandate just days after becoming the first U.S. metropolis to reimpose compulsory masking.

City officials who had previously stressed the need to head off a new wave of coronavirus infections abruptly called off the mandate after what they said was an unexpected drop in hospitalizations and a leveling-off of infections.

The quick about-face comes as travelers across the country removed masks earlier this week on planes, trains and in travel hubs in response to a federal judge's ruling.

Cities like Boston are recommending masks but not mandating them.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County still requires masks on public transit.