Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison

A New York City judge’s son who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a furry “caveman” costume has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg also sentenced 35-year-old Aaron Mostofsky to one year of supervised release and ordered him to perform 200 hours of community service.

Mostofsky was dressed in a furry costume during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

He told a friend that the costume expressed his belief that “even a caveman” would know that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say Mostofsky was among the first to breach the Capitol building after pushing against a police barrier that officers were trying to move.