Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia have arrested a man wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York and making threats regarding former President Donald Trump.

Officers early Tuesday found 60-year-old Gary Cabana sleeping on a bench at a bus terminal.

He was suspected of setting a fire Monday at a hotel in Philadelphia and was subsequently charged for it.

New York City police say he was the man who leaped a reception desk and stabbed two employees Saturday inside the Museum of Modern Art after he was denied entrance for previous disorderly conduct.

The employees were stabbed multiple times but had non-life-threatening injuries.