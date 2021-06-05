Man removed from flight after reportedly attempting to breach cockpit

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was forced to divert to Albuquerque after a passenger reportedly attempted to breach the cockpit.

A spokesperson at Albuquerque International Sunport said the flight landed around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

She said the suspect was detained by airport police and taken into custody.

The unidentified passenger did not breach the cockpit and no one was injured.

The F.B.I. will investigate the incident.

The flight went on to Nashville after the passenger was removed.