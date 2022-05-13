Watch
Man, pregnant woman slain, newborn in critical condition

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a pregnant woman and a man were fatally shot and a baby was delivered before the woman died.

That aby is now in critical condition. News outlets report Police Commissioner Michael Harrison calls it a “brazen assault.”

He says a car pulled up next to the pair as they parked in East Baltimore on Thursday night.

Harrison says the driver got out and fired while someone else fired at them from the passenger window.

Police say the man was dead on arrival at a hospital, and the baby was delivered shortly before the 38-year-old woman died.

